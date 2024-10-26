Bus in Mexico crashes after colliding with trailer that detached from truck killing 24

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say a bus tipped over in central Mexico after colliding with a trailer that detached from a truck transporting corn, killing 24 people and injuring five. The crash happened at midnight Friday when the bus was leaving Tepic in the western Mexico state of Nayarit bound for Ciudad Juarez in northern Mexico. The injured were being treated at a hospital in Zacatecas. The coordinator of the National Guard in Zacatecas said in a video statement shared on social media that the truck trailer detached on a highway. The passenger bus collided with the incoming trailer and tipped over on its right side.

