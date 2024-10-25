The Gadsen Elementary School District hosts anti-bullying march

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Gadsen Elementary School District hosted an anti-bullying march Friday morning in honor of anti-bullying month in partnerships with Campesinos Sin Fronteras2Thrive Program.

All schools in the Southwest area participated, and it saw students walk from Southwest Junior High School and San Luis Middle School to show their support.

“Always speak out about it because if you never speak out you’ll never be able to get your voice heard or stop bullying happening in our community and help others," said Southwest Jr high student Yamileth Bigil.

The third annual walk had around 1,500 students who participated in this year's march.