Mexicali locals react to Fernando Valenzuela’s passing

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - "The passing of Fernando Valenzuela is still very tough to deal with," said one Mexicali local.

This is especially true in Mexicali, where Valenzuela played with his last team, Los Aguilas, from 2004 to 2007, leaving a great legacy behind.

Fernando Valenzuela's number with Los Aguilas was retired in November of 2010.

Three years after his retirement, Eduardo Meza with the Los Aguilas media relations team, was the play-by-play announcer when he met “El Toro” in 2004.

He remembers him as a quiet and wise man.

“He was a passionate man, he seemed to be shy but once you talked to him he was a very open person and love to play in Mexico, especially in Mexicali," said Eduardo Meza.

Fernandomania expanded to Mexican baseball stadiums and it was delightful to see him pitch in Mexico, where he left a footprint for future generations

“Without a doubt his desire to succeed. He was born without anything and made it to the top. He was a role model and ended being a baseball team owner so he was a role model to all the mexicans," said Valerio Camargo, City of Mexicali Sports Institute Director.

“He gave us a positive message that we can reach our goals if we fight for them. He came from the rural of Navojoa and worked very hard to become a baseball phenomenon," expressed Meza.

Aguilas de Mexicali was his last team and he will remain as the greatest Mexican baseball player of all time.

"The image of Fernando Valenzuela will stay forever in the “Nido de Los Aguilas” and the fans enjoyed having him here in Mexicali," continued Meza.

Aguilas de Mexicali will honor Fernando Valenzuela with the “ El Toro” series that will include a pregame ceremony Friday night when they open their home series against Hermosillo.