Gila Ridge wins golf City Championship

Published 12:36 AM

Gila Ridge wins golf city championship on both boys and girls side.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Both the Gila Ridge boys and girls golf took the top spot at the Yuma Golf City Championships.

Gila Ridge's Trent Karvoski took the individual title shooting a 77 (+5). Kofa's Devyn Chavez and Joshua Buelna came followed shooting 81 and 82.

On the the girl's side, Kofa's Jacquelin Smith Gallegos finished atop the leaderboard shooting 91. Her teammate Charlize Anaya came in second at 92. Gila Ridge's Makayla Bocanegra followed with a score of 96.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

