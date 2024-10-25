Gila Ridge wins golf city championship on both boys and girls side.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Both the Gila Ridge boys and girls golf took the top spot at the Yuma Golf City Championships.

Gila Ridge's Trent Karvoski took the individual title shooting a 77 (+5). Kofa's Devyn Chavez and Joshua Buelna came followed shooting 81 and 82.

On the the girl's side, Kofa's Jacquelin Smith Gallegos finished atop the leaderboard shooting 91. Her teammate Charlize Anaya came in second at 92. Gila Ridge's Makayla Bocanegra followed with a score of 96.