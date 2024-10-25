Blackout hits French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe as striking workers shut down power

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Workers on strike have shut down power across the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe and left its more than 370,000 inhabitants without electricity. A government statement said the workers raided the power plant’s control room on Friday, prompting police to rush to the scene to secure it. Unionized workers have been on strike for nearly two months over salaries and other issues. The union did not respond to a request for comment. The government on Friday night announced an overnight curfew out of precaution since power had not yet been restored. It noted that 30% of the population was without water and that cell phone service was severely affected.

