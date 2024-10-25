AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Oregon on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — The presidential election and the race for control of the closely divided U.S. House are expected to dominate attention in Oregon on election night. Voters will also decide a ballot measure to establish ranked-choice voting. Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump will compete for Oregon’s eight electoral votes. In the U.S. House, Republican incumbent Lori Chavez-DeRemer faces a tough reelection bid for a second term in a district Joe Biden won over Trump by almost 10 percentage points. The Democratic nominee is Janelle Bynum, a state representative. Chavez-DeRemer was first elected in 2022.

