Jailed former Malaysian leader apologizes for fund embezzlement scandal, reiterates his innocence

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Imprisoned former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak issued a rare apology over the looting of a state investment fund worth billions of dollars “under my watch” while reiterating his innocence. The apology on Thursday comes ahead of a court decision that will either acquit or order him to enter his defense in a second main graft trial, in which he faces four charges of abusing his power to obtain over $700 million from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad state fund. The scandal upended his government. He faces a slew of legal cases and started serving time in 2022 after losing his final appeal in his first graft case.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.