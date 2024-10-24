In Asheville, high school seniors make key life choices under the stress of Helene recovery

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — High school seniors in Asheville are grappling with several important life decisions as they still recover from the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene on their region. Schools across North Carolina’s Buncombe County have been canceled for over a month, but are now set to resume within the next week. Some seniors have tried to make the most of their time off by hanging out with friends or volunteering. But many say they feel the stress of college applications weighing on them. Some seniors are also disappointed that they’ve missed a month of their last year of high school.

