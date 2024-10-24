Georgia officials say they thwarted an attempt to crash a state election website

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia secretary of state’s office said it acted quickly earlier this month to thwart an attempt to flood the state’s absentee voter portal in an apparent attempt to crash the site. The attack was limited to that part of the state’s website, which voters use to request an absentee ballot. Users may have experienced a brief slowdown, but the site never crashed and no data was compromised. Gabriel Sterling, a top official at the agency, said Thursday that it was not clear where the attack originated, and there has been no indication that similar systems in any other state were subject to the same kind of attack.

