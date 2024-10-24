Federal agents search Ohio home of prominent affordable housing developer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Federal agents searched the Ohio home of a prominent real estate developer who owns affordable housing properties and senior living centers across 26 states. Agents with the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Agriculture descended Wednesday on the Cleveland-area home of Millennia Companies owner Frank Sinito. The raid comes months after HUD barred Millennia Companies from receiving new federal contracts with the department for five years. Marisa Darden, Sinito’s attorney, confirmed that federal agents were at the home and says Sinito and the company are cooperating with the investigation. Darden says there have been no arrests or charges filed.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.