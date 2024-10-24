Cibola High School Unified Sports Earns National Recognition for Promoting Inclusion

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – Cibola High School has been recognized for its exceptional work in promoting inclusion and providing opportunities for all students. The school has been named a Special Olympics Unified Champion School, becoming the only high school in Yuma County to receive this national honor.

The recognition places Cibola among an elite group of just six schools in Arizona to be awarded this prestigious title, which highlights the school's commitment to fostering an environment where students of all abilities can thrive. According to Cibola High Assistant Principal Jena Kugel-Brandt, the recognition is a proud moment for the entire community.

“It’s amazing to see the partnerships and the lifelong friendships that are created,” Kugel-Brandt said. “Getting a national recognition is great for Cibola, great for Yuma, and I think that our students, our teachers, and parents should be extremely proud of themselves.”

A central aspect of Cibola’s success is its Unified Sports program, which pairs students with and without disabilities to compete together on the same team. This inclusive initiative has helped build meaningful relationships between students, extending well beyond the sports field.

Larsen Jones, Cibola’s Unified Sports coach, explained how being part of this program has profoundly impacted him. “I like to think it kinda picked me—I didn’t pick it, and it just really changed my life,” said Jones. “Interacting with all students gives me a different perspective on my own place in the world, my own life.”

For many students, the program has opened doors to new friendships and connections. Unified Sports teacher Jonica Flores highlighted that students often didn’t know much about their peers in special education before participating in the program. “A lot of our students will attest to the fact that they didn’t even really know anything about the students in special education before, and now they’re actually forming friendships,” she said.

With such a significant positive impact on the school and its community, Cibola’s Unified Sports program is setting a new standard for inclusive education in the region. As Coach Jones noted, “I think it helps set a standard, not just for other schools but for us to keep up with it.”

Later this year, an award ceremony will be held to celebrate Cibola High School’s achievements as a Special Olympics Unified Champion School. The honor reflects the hard work of students, staff, and the broader Yuma community, all dedicated to ensuring that every student feels included.