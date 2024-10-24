16-year-old hit by car after crossing street near Cibola High School

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 16-year-old boy was hit by a car after attempting to cross Avenue C, according to Yuma Police Department (YPD).

In the early morning of Thursday, October 27, 2024, police responded to a report in the area of Avenue C, near Cibola High School.

Investigations revealed a 16-year-old boy attempted to cross westbound Avenue C without using a crosswalk. The boy walked between stopped vehicles, crossed the median, and entered the southbound lanes when he was hit by a Kia Soul, driven by a 17-year-old boy.

The 16-year-old was taken to Onvida Health with moderate, non-life-threatening injuries, according to YPD.

YPD says speed appears to be a factor.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.