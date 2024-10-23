Skip to Content
Crime

Two sentenced to life in prison for murder in Calipatria prison

CALIPATRIA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two men were sentenced to life in prison following a murder in the Calipatria State Prison, according to the Imperial County District Attorney's Office.

Byran Cook and Charles Demar were sentenced for the murder of Aaron Tyler Glynn, the DA's Office said.

The DA's Office says Demar is currently serving a life sentence while Cook was scheduled for parole in December of this year.

Both will be eligible for parole consideration after 20 years.

