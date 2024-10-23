Tua Tagovailoa practices for the first time since suffering a concussion in Week 2

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa practiced Wednesday for the first time since suffering a concussion in Week 2, and the Dolphins are aiming for him to start Sunday against Arizona. Tagovailoa still needs to progress through the final stages of the NFL’s concussion protocol for that to happen, but he moved one step closer by returning to the practice field. Tagovailoa has met with numerous medical experts who specialize in brain and head injuries since being diagnosed with the third concussion of his NFL career on Sept. 12. The experts deemed it safe for him to return to football, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.

