Three are detained in Lisbon’s second night of unrest after police shot dead a man during an arrest

Police in Portugal say three people were detained in a second night of violent protests in greater Lisbon after police shot dead a man during an arrest this week. Seven municipalities in the metropolitan area have seen unrest after a Black man of Cape Verdean origin was shot early Monday in the city of Amadora. He had fled after seeing a police vehicle and crashed into several parked cars. Such shootings are uncommon in Portugal. Portuguese media say the officer who fired had his service weapon taken away. Police are investigating, and they are increasing security in parts of Lisbon.

