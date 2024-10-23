Talk show host and former Navy man Montel Williams co-writes history of USS Intrepid

NEW YORK (AP) — A new history of the USS Intrepid will be co-written by Montel Williams, a former Navy man otherwise known for his long career as a daytime television host. Hanover Square Press announced Wednesday. that “The Sailing of the Intrepid” will be published May 6, and the writers are Williams and David Fisher. The book will tell of the Intrepid’s initial combat voyage, during World War II, when the ship and crew survived a Japanese torpedo plane attack in 1944. Williams, 68, enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1974 and later completed officer training at the U.S. Naval Academy.

