Pro-Palestinian protester charged with assault after occupying building at University of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Local prosecutors have charged one pro-Palestinian protester with assault while not filing charges against 10 other people who barricaded themselves inside an administrative building at the University of Minnesota. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says on Wednesday that a 23-year-old woman has been charged with fourth-degree assault and was released from custody pending a future court date. She and other protesters entered Morrill Hall on Monday, where university officials say they barricaded themselves inside and vandalized the building. Eight individuals who were arrested are current students and three are former students. An investigation is ongoing, and the 10 people not charged could face additional penalties.

