Philadelphia jail withheld insulin from a diabetic inmate who died, lawsuit says

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The family of a former Philadelphia jail inmate is suing the institution, saying officials there caused the death of a diabetic inmate by failing to provide insulin and other medical care. That’s according to a federal lawsuit filed by Louis Jung Jr.’s family on Wednesday. Jung was a pretrial detainee at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility when he died in 2023 of ketoacidosis, a serious complication of diabetes. The suit says the Philadelphia Department of Prisons did not administer insulin to Jung for the last six days of his life. The suit names the city and YesCare, a prison health care company. Both are declining to comment.

