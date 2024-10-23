Nigeria’s president reshuffles his cabinet during the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s president has fired five ministers and appointed seven new ones in a major cabinet reshuffle. His office says it’s aimed at making his administration more efficient. The shake-up comes during worsening economic hardship and frustration with the administration in Africa’s most populous country. Tinubu took office last year and introduced reforms meant to cut government spending and shore up dwindling foreign investments. But now, Nigeria’s inflation rate is at a 28-year high and the naira currency is at record lows against the dollar. Frustration over the cost-of-living crisis has led to several mass protests in recent months.

