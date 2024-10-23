Louisiana’s 2020 Teacher of the Year is trying to block the state’s Ten Commandments law

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s 2020 Teacher of the Year, has filed a lawsuit challenging a new state law that requires the Ten Commandments to be displayed in every public school classroom by Jan. 1. This is the second lawsuit filed against the law in reliably Republican Louisiana. It is the only state to have enacted such legislation, even as conservatives across the country push to incorporate religion into classrooms. Proponents argue the measure is not solely religious but has historical significance in the foundation of U.S. law. Opponents say the requirement is unconstitutional and could isolate students who are not Christian.

