Kentucky school choice ballot measure pits competing messages from Gov. Andy Beshear, Sen. Rand Paul

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The debate over Kentucky’s school choice ballot measure has become a test of influence for Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Sen. Rand Paul. Both have appeared in TV ads and headlined events to press their case on the November ballot question. The measure is Kentucky’s most hotly debated election issue. Paul supports the ballot proposal. He says it would bolster parental choice and increase competition for students and teachers, benefiting public and private schools. Beshear opposes it, saying it would hurt public schools. He calls it a “money grab” that would allow lawmakers to send tax money to unaccountable private schools.

