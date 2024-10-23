Kentucky lawmaker dies weeks after plunging into an empty swimming pool on a mower

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky state Sen. Johnnie Turner has died weeks after being injured when the lawn mower he was riding plunged into an empty swimming pool at his home. Turner, who died Tuesday evening, was 76. The Republican lawmaker was known for his folksy manner that endeared him to constituents and colleagues alike. Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers said Wednesday that Turner died after his “hard-fought battle” with injuries sustained in the accident last month. Turner pushed for pro-coal legislation and other measures aimed at uplifting his Appalachian district, which spans several counties in eastern Kentucky.

