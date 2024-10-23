Harris ad shows a Texas woman who lost baby and nearly died from sepsis amid strict abortion ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — A striking new Kamala Harris campaign ad campaign that seeks to highlight increasingly perilous medical care for women since the fall of Roe tells the story of a Texas woman named Ondrea who got a life-threatening infection when she couldn’t get medical care after she miscarried, and now may no longer be able to have children. It’s is part of a final push by the Democratic nominee to highlight how medical care has grown increasingly unstable for pregnant woman – including for those who never intended to end a pregnancy – since three justices appointed to the Supreme Court by Donald Trump overturned abortion rights.

