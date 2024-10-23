Gunman kills 3 people in southern Brazil during hours-long shootout

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Authorities in southern Brazil say a 45-year-old man barricaded himself in a house and killed his father, brother and a police officer in an hours-long shootout before he himself was fatally shot. Nine other people were injured. The incident near Rio Grande do Sul state’s capital Porto Alegre started late Tuesday when the man’s father called the police to report his son’s aggressive behavior. When police arrived, the son started firing, hitting officers in the process. The confrontation lasted almost 10 hours, dragging into the next morning. Police say the injured included six military police officers, a municipal guard and the man’s mother and sister-in-law.

