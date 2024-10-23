Georgia officer fatally shoots a man police say raised a gun during his arrest

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia officer shot and killed a man who authorities say raised a handgun during his arrest near Atlanta. The Lawrenceville Police Department says Terrell Laron Hoggro was killed Tuesday evening in Chamblee. Officers were trying to arrest the 59-year-old Hoggro on charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault associated with two armed robberies in Lawrenceville last week. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the shooting, says Hoggro pulled a handgun from his waistband as he saw officers approaching outside a Quality Inn in Chamblee. A Lawrenceville Police Department officer then shot Hoggro, who was pronounced dead at a hospital. The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office will decide whether to prosecute anyone involved.

