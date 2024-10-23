First autism mobile unit in the valley

IMPERIAL COUNTY.Calif (KYMA,KECY)- It is the first autism mobile unit in the state and it’s operating here in the valley.

"Autism support of imperial county" along with San Diego regional center say they working to bring more resources to the valley.



San Diego regional center says they were awarded almost four thousand dollars to make the mobile unit possible.

“Getting services... you know getting assessment to families in remote areas that maybe didn’t have transportation... didn’t have reliable transportation or weren’t comfortable coming to El Centro... or San Diego offices so bring those services to them," said Mark Klaus, the executive Director of San Diego regional center.

The president of the organization says this will help parents who have children with autism save a trip outside of the valley.

"The mobile unit is primarily designed to diagnose individuals with autism from ages you know pretty much one to three for the infant toddler program. It's more than a screening then a full diagnosis and then we are hopping from three to five for those who need a diagnosis to be in their area... so the outlying communities Winterhaven, Niland, Calipat and Salton Sea area and so fourth," said James Gonzalez, Autism support of Imperial County president.

The mobile unit is currently operating only during community events but they're working to have it available more often.

The next event where the unit will offering services will be at the veterans parade in Holtville on November 2nd.