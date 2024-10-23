Explosion in a packed Kabul market injures 11 people, including children, humanitarian group says
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A nongovernmental group says an explosion in a packed Kabul market has injured 11 people, including some children. The source of Wednesday afternoon’s blast was not immediately clear and nobody from the Taliban was available for comment about the incident. The humanitarian group Emergency NGO, which runs a surgical center in the Afghan capital, said the blast struck a second-hand clothes market in the densely populated Pamir Cinema district. While extremists in Afghanistan have increased their assaults since the Taliban takeover in 2021, their targets are normally the Taliban and members of the country’s Shiite minority.