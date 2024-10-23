‘Conclave’ and Ralph Fiennes go for the (papal) throne

NEW YORK (AP) — A bunch of old men in robes sitting inside and picking a pontiff is not your average pitch in Hollywood. But Edward Berger’s “Conclave” manages to be that rare thing in today’s movie industry. It’s a riveting and thoughtful adult-oriented drama acted out through dialogue by a sterling ensemble. Starring Ralph Fiennes as the cardinal picked to lead a papal conclave, the movie has already been drafted into a runoff of its own. The film is considered a top Oscars contender, including Fiennes for what would be his third nomination. In a Hollywood that years ago lost belief in the mid-budget adult drama, “Conclave” could restore the faith.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.