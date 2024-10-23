Armed activists launch new protests in Martinique over high living costs

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Government officials in Martinique say protesters with automatic weapons targeted police and firefighters during a fresh round of violent demonstrations in the French Caribbean island. No injuries were reported, but the government said in a statement Wednesday that authorities were prevented from helping people during the protests that occurred late Tuesday near the capital of Fort-de-France. Flaming barricades were set up in the area as demonstrators once again protested against the high cost of living. The government has signed a protocol to reduce the cost of basic goods, but protests have persisted. One activist group refused to sign the protocol, saying the measures taken are insufficient.

