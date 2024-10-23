A Russian is charged over the fatal stabbing of 2 Ukrainian soldiers in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say a Russian man who supported his country’s war in Ukraine has been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing in Germany earlier this year of two wounded Ukrainian soldiers who were recovering from operations there. The 57-year-old suspect was arrested shortly after the stabbing in the small Bavarian town of Murnau on April 27. Prosecutors in Munich said the suspect and the two victims had met previously. They said Wednesday that the three men were drinking together and argued about the situation in Ukraine, “as a result of which the accused felt that his national pride was hurt,” they said in a statement.

