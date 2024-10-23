A court says former Albanian president Meta must stay in custody during corruption investigation

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian court has ruled that former President Ilir Meta should stay in custody while the left-wing Freedom Party leader faces allegations of corruption, money laundering and the hiding of personal income and property. Prosecutors have not yet filed formal criminal charges. A judge with the Court Against Corruption and Organized Crime ruled that Meta will be held as investigations continue into charges that could bring 12 years in prison. The court deals with senior political and state officials. Meta is an outspoken critic of current Prime Minister Edi Rama and has denounced the case as politically motivated.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.