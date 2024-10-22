Police say ‘suspicious’ explosion at Utah apartment injured 2 people and displaced 90 families

LEHI, Utah (AP) — An early morning explosion at an apartment in Utah injured two people and displaced 90 families in the building because the sprinkler system is damaged. Police in Lehi say the explosion Tuesday was “suspicious.” It happened around 4 a.m. and caused damage inside the apartment, including the windows. The apartments below where the explosion occurred have water damage. It’s not known how long the affected families will be out of their homes. They were temporarily relocated to other units at the apartment complex. The cause of the blast is under investigation.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.