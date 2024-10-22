Peloton plans to sell its deluxe stationary bike at Costco to reach holiday shoppers

NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton plans to sell its deluxe stationary bike at Costco this holiday season as the struggling connected-exercise company seeks to broaden its customer base. The two companies said on Tuesday that the Peloton Bike+ will be sold at a discount online and at 300 Costco stores from November through mid-February. The Peloton Bike+ is a stationary bike that enables its riders to participate in online classes and work out with a virtual community of friends. Experts say the partnership with Costco is a way for Peloton to cast a wider net and make its products more accessible. Once marketed as an exclusive, aspirational brand, Peloton began rebranding itself as it grappled with falling sales.

