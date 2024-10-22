Mystery of downed airplane in Sudan deepens as Kyrgyzstan insists aircraft had been de-registered

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The mystery surrounding a crashed cargo plane in Sudan purportedly downed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has deepened as authorities insist the aircraft had been de-registered in Kyrgyzstan. Just who was flying the Ilyushin Il-76 at night over war-torn Darfur remains in question. The aircraft previously was linked to an effort by the United Arab Emirates to arm the paramilitary force known as the RSF, something the UAE has denied. But the crash on Monday highlights the chaos gripping Sudan since April 2023, when the RSF and Sudan’s military went to war. The conflict has killed over 24,000 people.

