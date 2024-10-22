Leaders of Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia propose setting up migrant ‘hotspots’ outside the EU

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The leaders of Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia have proposed setting up facilities for hosting asylum-seekers outside the territory of the European Union, a solution they say would help stem illegal immigration they believe poses an existential threat to the bloc. Following a meeting Tuesday in Komarno, Slovakia, the three leaders outlined a stricter migration policy they’d like to see adopted by the EU, including more effective deportation measures and greater funding for member countries on the bloc’s external borders. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán proposed setting up EU-funded and operated “hotspots” in North Africa and other locations for holding asylum-seekers until their applications for international protection are approved.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.