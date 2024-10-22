Kristy strengthens into a hurricane in the eastern Pacific Ocean

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Forecasters say Kristy has strengthened into a hurricane in the eastern Pacific Ocean and is expected to remain away from land as the storm grows more powerful. The Miami-based National Hurricane Center says Tuesday that the storm was 590 miles west-southwest of Acapulco, Mexico, and was moving west at 18 mph. Kristy became a tropical storm Monday off of Mexico’s southern Pacific coast before strengthening into a Category 1 hurricane. Forecasters say it could become a Category 3 storm this week before weakening. The storm is expected to continue moving over open waters without threatening land. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

