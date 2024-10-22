European Union observers flag irregularities and ‘alteration of results’ in Mozambique election

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — European Union election observers have flagged irregularities in Mozambique’s election as the country awaits the announcement of official results this week. There have been protests by opposition supporters and the recent killing of two prominent opposition figures. The EU observer mission said Tuesday that some of its 179 election observers deployed to the country had been prevented from observing tabulation processes in some districts, provinces and at national level. The mission also noted “unjustified alteration” of election results at some polling stations. The governing Frelimo party’s candidate David Chapo is expected to succeed President Filipe Nyusi as his governing party leads the polls so far and is expected to extend its 49-year rule.

