City Council candidate claims he’s George Floyd’s cousin. His family says otherwise

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Relatives of a City Council candidate in Richmond, Virginia, are casting doubt on his claim that he’s a cousin of George Floyd. Tavares Floyd wants to represent the capital city’s 6th District. And he often cites familial links to George Floyd, the Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody in 2020. Ashley Floyd is Tavares Floyd’s sister. She told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that her brother’s claim is a “big lie” and that he “saw an opportunity” when a man with the same last name was murdered. Tavares Floyd defended his claims in an email to the newspaper, saying his aunts have a direct connection to George Floyd’s family.

