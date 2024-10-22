Burial held for Catholic priest and Indigenous peace activist killed in southern Mexico
SAN ANDRES LARRAINZAR, Mexico (AP) — Hundreds of people have turned out for the burial of Catholic priest Marcelo Pérez, an activist for Indigenous peoples and farm laborers who was killed in the southern Mexico state of Chiapas. State prosecutors announced Tuesday they have detained a man suspected of carrying out the killing, but they did not reveal his identity or disclose a possible motive. Pérez, a leading activist for peace in the violence-torn state, was buried in his hometown of San Andrés Larrainzar. Pérez had often received threats but continued his work. Human rights advocates said Pérez did not receive the government protection he needed.