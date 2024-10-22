Big offshore wind project proposed for New York as other sites are evaluated in 3 states

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (AP) — Offshore wind energy projects in New York, New Jersey and Maryland are moving forward, as federal regulators examine the proposals and opponents increase their legal challenges to the work. A large offshore wind farm is being proposed in the waters off New York as federal agencies review seven other ocean sites. Community Offshore Wind, a partnership between the German firm RWE and New York-based National Grid, is proposing a wind farm that would generate enough electricity to power 1 million homes. It also plans a separate project in New Jersey off the coast of Long Beach Island.

