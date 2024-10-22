A Georgia teen accused in the Apalachee High School shooting has pleaded not guilty

ATLANTA (AP) — A 14-year-old Georgia boy indicted for murder in a mass shooting at Apalachee High School has pleaded not guilty. Colt Gray’s lawyer filed papers Tuesday entering the plea after Gray was indicted on Thursday. Gray is waiving an arraignment hearing. A Barrow County grand jury indicted Colt Gray on 55 counts as an adult, including murder in the deaths of four people and 25 counts of aggravated assault. Grand jurors indicted his father, Colin Gray, on 29 counts. That includes two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Colin Gray hasn’t yet entered a plea and remains scheduled for his own Nov. 21 arraignment.

