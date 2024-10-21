Texas fans must use better discretion after SEC fine for debris thrown on field, Sarkisian says

Skip to Content
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said the No. 5 Longhorns have a “passionate fanbase” that needs to use “better discretion” after the school was fined and threatened with further sanctions by the Southeastern Conference over fans throwing water bottles and trash on the field during a loss to No. 1 Georgia. Texas fans pelted the field in the third quarter after an apparent pass interference penalty against the Longhorns, prompting the game to be briefly delayed for cleanup before the penalty was ultimately reversed.

