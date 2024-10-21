Susan Smith is up for parole 30 years after drowning her kids in a South Carolina lake

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Susan Smith, the South Carolina mother convicted of killing her sons nearly 30 years ago by rolling her car into a lake while they were still strapped in, will be up for parole next month. The hearing for the 53-year-old Smith is scheduled for Nov. 20. Parole hearings are done virtually in South Carolina with the inmate joining by a video call from prison. Parole in South Carolina is only granted about 8% of the time. The prosecutor in the case and the father of 3-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alex plan to oppose Smith’s parole. Smith made international headlines in 1994 when she said she was carjacked and that a man drove away with her sons inside.

