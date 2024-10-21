Philippine court jails 17 militants for life for mass kidnapping of tourists

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine court has convicted and sentenced to life 17 Islamic militants for kidnapping for ransom 21 people, including European tourists and Asian workers, more than two decades ago. The Filipino militants belonged to the small but violent Abu Sayyaf group. Among those convicted were two Abu Sayyaf leaders who had been included in a U.N. terrorism blacklist. In April 2000, Abu Sayyaf militants traveled by speedboats from their southern Philippine jungle strongholds and raided the Sipadan Island dive resort in neighboring Malaysia. They abducted 21 Western tourists and resort workers at gunpoint. They were ransomed off using millions of dollars reportedly provided by then-Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi.

