How Project 2025’s rightward vision became a flashpoint in this year’s election

WASHINGTON (AP) — For a year, Project 2025 has endured as a persistent force in the presidential election. It’s rare for a complex 900-page policy book to figure so dominantly in a political campaign. But the far-right proposals are being deployed by Democrats as a warning for Donald Trump’s potential second-term agenda. Trump says he knows “nothing” about the Heritage Foundation project, which was organized by his former administration officials. The rise and fall and potential rise again of Project 2025 shows the unexpected ability of policy to light up the election and threaten not only Trump atop the ticket but down-ballot Republicans in races for Congress. Heritage’s Kevin Roberts insists they “will not back down.”

