Champion cleared of cheating with a metal chestnut at the World Conker Championships

LONDON (AP) — A British chestnut-whacking champion has been cleared of cheating after an investigation into alleged malfeasance at the World Conker Championships. Organizers of the nutty annual event said that Dave Jakins did not use a steel chestnut to conquer his rival. Conkers are the glossy brown seeds of the horse chestnut tree. A traditional game involves players using conkers threaded onto a string to try and smash their opponent’s chestnut. Investigators said they studied film and photo evidence and took testimony from judges and umpires, and concluded that Jakins did not cheat. Jakins won the men’s competition at this month’s event. The overall title of World Conker Champion was won by “queen conker” Kelci Banschbach, who is originally from Indianapolis

