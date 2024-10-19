Hundreds of frozen waffle products recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Hundreds of frozen waffle products sold in leading retailers including Walmart and Target are being recalled. The manufacturer says they could be contaminated with the listeria bacteria. TreeHouse Foods announced the recall Friday and published a list of the products. It says consumers should throw them out or return them to the store for credit. Listeria can cause mild illness including fever and diarrhea or more serious problems such as stillbirths by pregnant women. The recalled waffles are sold under a variety of names including Walmart’s Great Value, Target’s Good & Gather and private label brands sold by Food Lion, Kroger and Schnucks.

