What to stream: Bruce Springsteen doc, Halsey album, Billy Crystal on TV and ‘Trap’ thrills

M. Night Shyamalan’s thrilling “Trap” and albums from pop princess Halsey and country-pop star Kelsea Ballerini are some of this week’s new streaming entertainment releases. The Boss shines in the documentary “Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band” and Billy Crystal stars in a new series for Apple TV+ called “Before,” about a man grieving the death of his wife. Taylor Sheridan’s CIA show called “Special Ops: Lioness” returns for its second season on Paramount+ and one of the documentary standouts of the Sundance Film Festival, “The Remarkable Life of Ibelin,” lands on Netflix.

