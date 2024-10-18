Mark Strong and Lesley Manville make ancient tragedy ‘Oedipus’ a political thriller

LONDON (AP) — One of the most basic questions in the world is “Who are you?” It’s at the heart of the ancient tragedy of Oedipus, and it perplexes people still. It drives a new production of Sophocles’ 2,500-year-old play in London, directed by Robert Icke and starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville. It’s set in a political campaign headquarters on election night. Strong’s Oedipus is a charismatic politician whose promise to tell the truth about his origins leads to tragedy. Manville tells the AP that the play is “the most tragic of love stories.” Strong is gratified that the ancient story still draws gasps from audiences. It runs at Wyndham’s Theatre in London until Jan. 4.

