It wasn’t a bear that attacked a camper found dead in his tent. Police say someone killed him

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities say a 35-year-old man camping in a remote forest was found brutally killed in his tent. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s office said this week that the attack northeast of the community of Big Sky was initially suspected to be a bear mauling. Dustin Kjersem went camping Oct. 10 with plans to meet a friend the next day. The friend found his body two days later and it was reported to authorities as a possible mauling. A wildlife agent found no signs of a bear, and an autopsy later determined Kjersem died of “chop wounds.” No one has been arrested.

